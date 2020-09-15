Mayor Duane Parry presents a copy of the proclamation declaring Sept. 10 as Michiana Humane Society day to MHS Board president Bonnie Benson, left, and shelter executive director Johanna Humbert last week.
The Michiana Humane Society's 100th anniversary is marked by banners along Washington Street featuring artwork by students from Pine Elementary School.
Photo by Jeff Mayes
Photo provided / Michiana Humane Society
Pine Elementary teacher Holly Beadles works with students to create the original paintings, which were placed on the banners thanks to a grant from the Michigan City Public Art Committee.
File photo
A total of 18 banners have been hung on lamp posts along Washington Street between U.S. 12 and 8th Street.
MICHIGAN CITY — Sept. 10 was officially Michiana Humane Society Day in Michigan City, as proclaimed by the mayor last week.
Having adopted multiple dogs from the Michiana Humane Society himself, Mayor Duane Parry said in his proclamation, “I encourage Michigan City residents to adopt a pet, volunteer or become foster caregivers at the Michiana Humane Society and celebrate the benefits of companion animals ... throughout the year.”
