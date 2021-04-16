INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that free COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway without an appointment through Sunday.
The speedway is offering the Moderna vaccine from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (EDT). Individuals should enter through Gate 2 off 16th Street. Additional appointments are available at the speedway later this month and can be scheduled at ourshot.in.gov.
Appointments are also still available at the mass vaccination site at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering the Pfizer vaccine.
The Gary clinic is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (CDT) at 2401 Harrison St. in Gary.
The Gary site and its associated mobile clinics have administered a combined 21,428 vaccinations since opening on April 7.
Two FEMA mobile units administering the Pfizer vaccine will operate Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the parking lot at Rural King, 1340 W. State Road in La Porte; and the East Chicago School Administration building at 1401 E. 144th St. in East Chicago.
As of Friday, a total of 3,646,880 vaccine doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,119,408 first doses and 1,527,472 individuals who are fully vaccinated.
Also Friday, the ISDH reported that 1,327 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 704,632. Another 14 deaths were reported, raising the pandemic toll to 12,803 confirmed and 408 probable deaths.
There were 45 new cases reported in La Porte County, raising the totals to 10,841 infected and 204 dead, according to ISDH. The county’s 7-day all-test positivity rate was at 11.2 percent and the rate for unique individuals tested was 20.2 percent.
