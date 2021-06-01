State updates COVID counts
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Tuesday reported that 370 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 744,213. Another 8 deaths were reported, bringing the pandemic total to 13,211 confirmed and 417 probable deaths.
In La Porte County, there were 8 new cases, raising the local totals to 12,302 infected and 219 dead, according to the ISDH. As of Tuesday, a total of 5,169,980 vaccine doses have been administered in Indiana, including 2,652,341 first doses and 2,517,639 individuals fully vaccinated.
Boulder project to protect Portage lakefront
PORTAGE (AP) — The National Park Service says the Portage Lakefront at Indiana Dunes National Park has reopened after a project to install boulders to protect the pavilion and assure safer access to the shoreline. The joint effort by the City of Portage and Park Service involved the installation of more than 1,000 tons of boulders to protect the lakefront and the Riverwalk from erosion.
Park Superintendent Paul Labovitz says the project will help protect the site as lake levels rise and fall. The site is jointly managed by the city and the National Park Service. The Riverwalk portion of the site remains temporarily closed due to damage from high water.
Free Fishing Weekend on state waters
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana residents can fish the state’s public waters without a fishing license or trout/salmon stamp on Saturday and Sunday, June 5-6. The Free Fishing Days kick off National Fishing and Boating Week, June 5-13, which highlights the importance of recreational fishing and boating. June is a good time to fish for largemouth bass, sunfish, catfish and Skamania steelhead. Fishing tips and videos can be found at on.IN.gov/learn2fish.
Some urban parks will be stocked this week with catchable-size channel catfish; see wildlife.IN.gov/fishing/urban-fishing for locations. For public fishing areas and access sites statewide, check the Where to Fish map at on.IN.gov/where2fish. To learn more about Free Fishing Weekend events, visit on.IN.gov/fishfree. This year’s last Free Fishing Day will be Sept. 25.
39N Conservancy District Board meets
La PORTE — The 39 North Conservancy District Board will meet at 8 a.m. Friday, June 4, both in-person and on Zoom, at the IBEW 531 meeting room at 2851 N. State Road 39 in La Porte. To access the meeting, use ID 81460911785 and passcode 890885.
Polish Falcons host Fish Fry
La PORTE — Polish Falcons Nest 564 will host a fish fry from 4:30-7 p.m. Friday at the Nest at 216 E. Lincoln Way in La Porte, also featuring pork chops and French onion soup. Carryout will be available after 4:15 p.m.; and the dining room will be open by reservation, with limited walk-ins. To make a reservation, call 219-326-9757 after 2 p.m. Friday.
Friday Night Fish Fry at Moose Lodge
La PORTE — The La Porte Moose Lodge at 925 Boyd Blvd. will host a Fish Fry from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday. Dinners are for carry-out or dine-in, though seating is restricted due to COVID-19. On the menu is a lake perch dinner for $10.50, or pollack dinners for $9 (5-piece) or $7.50 (3-piece). For a to-go order, call 219-362-2446.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.