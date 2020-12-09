Clearing logjams on the Kankakee River, like this one in La Porte County, is one of the ongoing short-term projects being undertaken by the Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission.
Photos provided / Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission
Long-term solutions to regular flooding along the Kankakee River are one of the goals of the 40-year work plan adopted by the commission, with work being funded by the state.
Sediment erosion on the banks of the rivers is another major concern, and successful bank stabilization projects, like this one on the Yellow River, are among the commission’s early successes.
