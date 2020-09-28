To mark the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, the Herald-Dispatch asked several prominent women in the county to share their thoughts on suffrage and the state of women's rights today. Over the next several days, we will run a series of these stories and essays – which both celebrate the occasion, and remind us that there is still work to be done.
As our national election draws near, it gives me pause to reminisce when I took the position of CEO at Better Business Bureau of Northern Indiana in 2014. I am especially proud because I became the first women to serve in this capacity.
Although great strides have been made with women’s positions in the workplace, there is still work to be done – in our boardrooms, our politics, our nation. Women bring clarity and consideration, policies, new ways of thinking and new ideas to the table, just as the opposite sex does.
