MICHIGAN CITY — Here's a reminder for all those wishing to start a ninja academy or weapons arsenal – possessing and manufacturing throwing stars is illegal in Indiana.
And that's what helped land a Hamlet man in jail on Thursday.
Sherman Berry, 34, is facing preliminary misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, possession of a Chinese throwing star, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Michigan City Police.
According to Indiana code 35-47-5-12, it is illegal to sell, possess, import into Indiana or manufacture a "Chinese" throwing star, which is defined as "a throwing-knife, throwing-iron, or other knife-like weapon with blades set at different angles." Those who do face a Class C misdemeanor.
On Thursday at 11:52 a.m., MCPD Cpl. Willie Henderson was dispatched to the 100 block of State Road 212 for a domestic fight, according to police. Upon arrival, he identified both parties involved in the altercation, including Berry.
According to Lt. Kevin Urbanczyk, Berry fled on foot while Henderson was speaking to him, forcing Henderson to pursue and arrest him for resisting law enforcement.
Henderson then inventoried Berry’s personal property and located two throwing stars in his pants pocket, along with multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia, Urbanczyk said in a statement from MCPD.
According to Urbanczyk, Berry was held without bond due to multiple outstanding arrest warrants from La Porte County Superior Court 4 for failure to appear on a charge of public intoxication; and La Porte County Circuit Court for petition for revocation of bond. A hearing was scheduled for Jan. 8 in Superior Court 4.
Urbanczyk said it's "extremely" rare for officers to encounter throwing stars, and pointed out this was the only time in his 16-year career he's seen someone arrested for it.
But he did mention other strange items and weapons that residents might not know are prohibited under state law, and that officers encounter (though rarely):
- Laser pointers (when directed at an officer): State law says " directs light amplified by the stimulated emission of radiation that is visible to the human eye or any other electromagnetic radiation from a laser pointer" at an officer police motor carrier inspector without consent commits a Class B misdemeanor.
- Knives with detachable blades: It is a Class B misdemeanor "to manufacture, possess, display, offer, sell, lend, give away, or purchase any knife with a detachable blade that may be ejected from the handle as a projectile by means of gas, a spring, or any other device contained in the handle of the knife."
- Machine guns: A person who owns or possesses a machine gun commits a Level 5 felony.
- Armor-piercing ammunition: Possession, manufacture, sale, or delivery of armor-piercing ammunition is a Level 5 felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.