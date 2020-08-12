Extension, Parks offer email walking program
La PORTE — The Purdue Extension-LaPorte County and LaPorte County Parks are offering GetWalkIN’, a free, email based walking program. Walking is a great way to add daily physical activity, get social, feel energized and reduce the risk of diabetes, heart disease and obesity, according to Kelly Wozniak of the Purdue Extension.
The program will start on Aug. 17 and run for 12 weeks. The emails provide encouragement, motivation, information about health, wellness and more! The deadline to sign up is Aug. 15. Participants will need to sign up at bit.ly/LPgetwalkIN. For more information, contact Allison Goshorn at agoshorn@purdue.edu or Wozniak at woznia11@purdue.edu.
Light at U.S. 20 and Cougar operational
ROLLING PRAIRIE — INDOT has announced the traffic signal recently installed at the intersection of U.S. 20 and Cougar Rd/CR-700S is now operational. Crews have been installing the new traffic signal over the last week, and drivers should take caution as they approach this new traffic configuration.
Work has been ongoing at both the U.S. 20 and Cougar Road, and State Road 2 and Cougar Road intersections for much-needed road improvements. The road widening project at U.S. 20 and Cougar will continue through the beginning of September. SR 2 at Cougar will continue to be reduced to one lane in each direction through Monday, Aug. 24. Lane closures will alternate so drivers should be prepared for changing traffic patterns.
Pancake Breakfast at La Porte Legion
La PORTE — American Legion Post 83 will host an all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast from 7-11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at the post at 228 E. Lincoln Way in La Porte. The menu includes blueberry and regular pancakes, bacon, sausage, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, coffee, milk and orange juice.
Cost is $8 for adults and for carryout meals, $7 for seniors $7, $4 for kids 5-12, and free for children under 5. Firefighters, police officers and EMS workers can eat for $5. For information, call Kathy at 219-380-9383.
New MC police officers to be sworn in
MICHIGAN CITY — The Police Civil Service Commission will meet at 11 a.m. Monday at the Michigan City Police Department, 1201 E. Michigan Blvd., to swear in new officers.
