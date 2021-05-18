One-shot COVID vaccine clinic in Wanatah
WANATAH — The La Porte County Health Department will be offering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, May 21, at the Wanatah Public Library at 114 S. Main St. The shots are free for anyone 18 and older, and no appointment is necessary.
Plans for electric vehicle charge stations
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Redevelopment Commission has given City Planning Director Skyler York permission to “investigate best solutions” for the installation of two electric vehicle charging stations downtown. He said he is looking into purchase and installation costs; as well as where the most ideal locations for charging stations would be, noting they must be available for public parking and should be close to existing utilities to keep costs down.
York reminded the RDC that they’d already set aside $40,000 for the project, which was spearheaded by the Michigan City Sustainability Commission; and that upon payout, they will receive $18,000 of that back. A portion of the money will come from the allotment the city received from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust, he said. York will return before the RDC with proposed costs and locations at a future meeting.
PNW hosts 21st Century Scholars events
WESTVILLE/HAMMOND — Purdue University Northwest will host their 21st Century Scholars Family Registration Days to help students register for the scholarship program by providing computer lab access and personalized help. PNW’s Westville Campus, 1401 S. U.S. 421, will host the event from 5-8 p.m. Thursday in the Dworkin Student Services and Activities Complex. At the Hammond Campus, the event will be from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday in the Student Union and Library, 2233 173rd St.
Register at pnw.edu/21st_century_scholars. Social distancing and face coverings are required. Indiana’s 21st Century Scholars program offers eligible students the opportunity to earn a scholarship based on need and performance. Students can enroll from the time they enter seventh grade until June 30 of their eighth grade year.
Award to honor historic Indiana farms
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Landmarks and Indiana Farm Bureau are seeking nominations for the 2021 John Arnold Award for Rural Preservation. The award recognizes the preservation and continued use of historic farm buildings in Indiana. Anyone, including farm owners, can submit a nomination.
The nomination requires a brief history of the farm and its significant historic structures; a description of how the farm’s historic agricultural structures are used and how they have been preserved; and high-res digital photos. The winner receives an outdoor marker and feature coverage in Indiana Preservation magazine. Submit nominations online at indianalandmarks.org/john-arnold-award-rural -preservation, or contact Tommy Kleckner at 812-232-4534 or tkleckner@indianaland marks.org. Deadline is June 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.