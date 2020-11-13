MICHIGAN CITY — A longtime nurse and administrator has been promoted to the position of chief nursing officer at Franciscan Health Michigan City.
Sarah Jones, RN, began her career with the hospital in 1996, and most recently served as an administrative director for patient care services with multiple areas of responsibility in nursing and administration, according to Dean Mazzoni, president and CEO of Franciscan Health Michigan City.
