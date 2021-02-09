WESTVILLE — “There is absolutely nothing you can do as an individual to fight police brutality,” at least according to Jae Yates of Twin Cities Coalition for Justice.
“You’re trying to confront a system hundreds of years old that spans the globe. The best thing you can do as an individual is to stop being an individual and get organized.”
That was the advice Yates imparted during a panel discussion on the future of the Black Lives Matters movement and its decreased prominence in the media, part of Purdue University Northwest’s online Race, Racism, Anti-racism series.
On Jan. 26, in a program title "Unheard Voices of Protests," Yates, along with Aislinn Pulley of Chicago Black Lives Matter and Missie Summers of Porter County BLM, addressed questions from Lee Artz, PNW professor of Media Studies, about the movement’s strategic and tactical challenges.
Artz noted how the media was initially positive in its portrayal of BLM protests following the May 25, 2020, police killing of George Floyd, but later started claiming the protestors “were violent looters and rioters, which was a distortion.”
He said the panel was to showcase the “unheard” voices of protesters, and asked why they are no longer as prominent in the media?
Summers said the problem was twofold: The media lost interest and protesters lost excitement.
“They got involved in the beginning because it was cool and trendy,” she said. “This is not something you can just hashtag and trend for … We went from 200 to 12, so it’s sort of disheartening, but at the same time, it's to be expected.”
Yates, citing experience protesting in Minneapolis, pointed out that people can’t protest indefinitely. They have to go back to work at some point.
“So there’s a reason why,” Yates said. “But honestly, we haven’t seen a hugely dramatic drop-off in protest attendance or enthusiasm.”
Pulley said the Chicago BLM chapter is still launching protests, focusing on Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s unelected school board and the requirement for teachers to return to school despite the ongoing pandemic. But she said the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has also taken attention from the movement.
“The (BLM) uprising was one of the largest in recorded history, so I think it’s important to accept that reality so there isn’t the expectation we are going to hit the streets tomorrow with 26 million people without the same event that led to their uprising in the summer.”
Artz asked if dramatic events were needed to motivate people, and if the lack of sweeping change was worth the effort to protest?
Pulley said the 26 million participants, joined by millions of supporters who stayed home, was a success, along with the large number of new groups established to help the cause.
“So I think the consequences are much wider that pundits look to in electoral wins,” she said. “We are protesting the entire system, so the effects of that will be hopefully more people entering the movement and wrestling with the politics and the intellectual underpinnings.”
Summers noted a trickle-down effect in Porter, where the greater engagement at the protests led to greater voter turnout.
And Yates noted the Minneapolis City Council's decision to allow BLM to petition and place an initiative for community controlled policing on the 2021 ballot.
“But they only did it because people threatened to be disruptive and threatened public property,” Yates said. “People can say what they want about rioting, but history tells us it’s effective.”
When asked about future goals, Yates cited community control of police and stopping the Minneapolis Parks Board’s “aggressive” eviction of homeless encampments in parks.
Pulley said Chicago BLM, which officially separated from the national movement in December due to ideological differences, was working toward reparations for survivors of police torture, and helping the incarcerated population during the pandemic.
“Immediately the demand is to free and release all elderly and immune-compromised incarcerated people in detention across Illinois because you cannot socially distance in prison,” she said. “And the conditions are horrid, even worse than before.”
They also want to keep the pressure on Chicago Police.
“Murders by cops have gone down in the single digits for the first time in probably two decades … so this is a huge win. Now we have been able to mobilize when police shoot and hurt someone. ... The terrain is shifting. We need to maintain that pressure because the FOP is fighting back hard.”
Artz also brought up media focus on the violence of the protests.
“I would encourage them to re-examine what they think violence is and what constitutes violent action,” Yates said.
“Is it violent to steal from a Target or damage a building that is not part of their community, that has stolen from their community? Or is it violent to steal their wages or deprive them of housing?
"We need to reframe what violence means to them and what systemic violence is, and stop drawing this line between an acceptable protester and an unacceptable protester.”
Summers, on the other hand, asked protesters to examine their emotions – if they’re not protesting to make a change, that’s an issue.
“(The protesters) have to go home to their families and their communities. Think about the impact you are having on that place.”
The panelists said in the future, it may no longer be BLM, but a socialist or anti-capitalist movement incorporating some of BLM's goals.
Pulley noted that cops are operating because of capitalism. Democratic Socialists need to fight “to tear down and abolish the entire system.”
Yates shared a similar perspective.
“We have to move beyond identity politics,” Yates said. “It’s not enough to have a Black police chief, he’s still a capitalist and still in the service of the larger capitalist project. The problem isn’t the police are racist, the problem is they exist” and are supporting the capitalist structure and upper class.
“I am absolutely opposed to having more Black cops. The tear gas doesn’t sting any less when it’s fired by a Black cop.”
