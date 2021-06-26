Greg Hunt, assistant superintendent of Business and Operations for the La Porte Community School Corp., is the recipient of ASBO International's 2021 Pinnacle of Achievement Award. Hunt received the honor for the building project that merged the two middle schools into one campus.
ASHBURN, Va. — The Association of School Business Officials International has presented Greg Hunt, assistant superintendent of business and operations for La Porte Community School Corporation its 2021 Pinnacle of Achievement Award.
The Pinnacle Award recognizes school business professionals for their resourcefulness and creativity in solving the challenges that school districts face today, a statement from the ASBO said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.