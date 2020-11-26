INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has recorded its most COVID-19 deaths for a single month with several days remaining after health officials on Thursday added 63 more deaths to the pandemic toll.
The Indiana State Department of Health’s daily update included the new deaths mostly occurring over the past several days, and which push November’s total to at least 1,118.
Indiana’s monthly high for COVID-19 deaths was 1,041 in April, when at most the state’s moving seven-day average was 42 fatalities a day. That daily average has now reached 51 as Indiana’s hospitals are treating nearly double the number of coronavirus patients as at any point since seeing the first infections in March.
Coronavirus hospitalizations have reached a level where health care leaders say the system is becoming overwhelmed and some hospitals have started rationing care to treat those most severely ill.
On Wednesday, the ISDH reported 6,059 additional cases and 63 deaths. That included 85 cases and 1 death in La Porte County.
On Thursday, the ISDH reported 6,434 additional cases and, for the second straight day, 63 deaths, bringing to 318,894 the number of Indiana residents known to have had the coronavirus, and 5,295 known to have died from it.
La Porte County reported 50 new cases Thursday and no new deaths. That brings the county's total to 4748 cases and 95 deaths since the pandemic began.
Broken down by city, the coronavirus case totals in La Porte County are now 1,638 in Michigan City, 2,002 in La Porte, 244 in Westville, 89 in Union Mills, 292 in the Westville Correctional Facility, 10 in Kingsbury, 51 in Kingsford Heights, 27 in LaCrosse, 78 in Wanatah, 53 in Hanna, 141 in Rolling Prairie, 51 in the Indiana State Prison and 46 in Mill Creek since the beginning of the pandemic.
The record-breaking death total and other increasing metrics are “beyond heartbreaking," state health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said during a Wednesday briefing with Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb. Roughly half of the deaths in the last week occurred among vulnerable residents and inside long term care facilities, she added.
For the second consecutive week, the state health department also listed 91 of the state’s 92 counties in the highest two of its four risk levels in its weekly tracking map update released Wednesday. The agency assigned the most dangerous red rating to 17 counties scattered around the state. Only one county was listed in the less-serious yellow rating, while none received the lowest-level blue rating.
Based on the spikes seen after previous festivities, Box said she's concerned that many of the counties in orange could turn red within the coming weeks. With hospitals still “inundated” with COVID-19 patients — and with new admissions on the rise — the state health commissioner said that could put even more pressure on already strained healthcare workers and hospitals “struggling to give optimal care” to every patient coming through their doors.
Holcomb said he plans to meet with local elected officials, businesses and hospital administrators around the state next week to get “updated perspectives and input” about COVID-19 responses at the local and county levels, and to see how “the state could be doing more” to help out. The governor did not provide specific examples for such assistance, however.
Already, Indiana's Department of Homeland Security, Alcohol and Tobacco Commission and State Fire Marshall have stepped in to do regularly scheduled inspections of businesses to promote “good practices,” Holcomb continued. Forty-seven alcohol-permitted businesses have so far been found to be out of compliance with mask or social distancing requirements, the governor said, though nearly all are now following the rules.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.