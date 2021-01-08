Struggling from a lack of revenue due to the pandemic, the Michigan City High School Athletic Department is giving the community a way to help. Individuals or businesses can get a sign supporting student-athletes for $500, above, or get in on a group sign, below, for $100.
MICHIGAN CITY — Like it’s done to virtually everything else, the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically affected the Michigan City High School Athletic Department, but the community can help by showing its support to local athletes.
“The pandemic has hit the MCHS Athletic Department hard,” athletics director Craig Shaman said. “Our main source of revenue has been virtually halted over the last 10 months, and it’s becoming difficult for us to keep operating on a day-to-day basis.”
