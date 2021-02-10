INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has surpassed 12,000 coronavirus-related deaths after the state’s three deadliest months during the pandemic, even as more counties, including La Porte County, have been upgraded to a safer status on the COVID-19 spread threat map.
The Indiana State Department of Health on Wednesday added 52 recent coronavirus deaths to the statewide toll, pushing it to 12,001 fatalities, including both confirmed and presumed COVID-19 infections.
Indiana’s rates of new infections, hospitalizations and deaths have declined steeply since peaking in early December, but the state still recorded more than 1,900 coronavirus deaths during January. That followed more than 9,000 last year that contributed to a one-year jump of 16 percent in statewide mortality.
State health officials, meanwhile, lowered the risk level for COVID-19 spread in more counties.
The Department of Health’s weekly tracking map was updated Wednesday to show that only Switzerland County in far southeastern Indiana is still in the highest-risk red category. That is down from 73 of 92 counties in that category four weeks ago.
This week’s map lists 40 counties in the next-riskiest orange category. La Porte County has been upgraded to yellow, the second-safest on the four-color index.
Last week, there were 118 cases per 100,000 residents in the county, with an all-test positivity rate of 6.84 percent and falling, according to ISDH.
With the county placed in the yellow, Michigan City Area Schools announced that students would return to full-time in-person learning starting next Tuesday.
There is no school on Monday due to the Presidents’ Day holiday, but, “Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 16, MCAS will be operating on a normal schedule,” MCAS said in an email to parents Wednesday.
“In-person traditional students will attend school in-person every day. MCAS Online and Virtual Academy will maintain their normal schedule, learning remotely.
“This schedule will continue until further notice. MCAS will continue to closely monitor the COVID spread levels in our community and will keep families informed.”
Most of Northwest Indiana is now in the yellow level, with only Jasper and Pulaski counties remaining orange, and Starke County upgraded to the safest level, the only county in the state in blue.
The ISDH on Wednesday reported 1,452 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 643,305.
There were 10 new cases reported in La Porte County, raising the local totals to 9,527 infected and 191 dead, according to ISDH. The 7-day all-test positivity rate was at 6.3 percent and the rate for unique individuals tested was at 9.2 percent.
As of Wednesday, 736,504 Hoosiers had received a first dose of vaccine, and 258,213 were fully vaccinated.
