MICHIGAN CITY — A poem celebrating Michigan City, and a demonstration of Japanese ink painting will be among the live presentations at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts’ largest annual fundraising event, Artbash: Repaint the Town.
The virtually event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 6-7 p.m. and proceeds from the gala will enable the center, a 501(C)(3) non-profit, to further its mission to provide the community access to new exhibitions and programs that explore contemporary ideas, a statement from LCA said.
