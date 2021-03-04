INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of the first reported COVID-19 case in Indiana, and health officials are thankful so many state residents are being vaccinated, and urge everyone to get a shot as soon as possible.
“We have been through a lot together,” Holcomb said. “I count my lucky stars every day” that hundreds of thousands are getting vaccinated.
As of Thursday, 1,061,173 first doses of vaccine had been administered in Indiana and 633,123 individuals were fully vaccinated, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
It also announced that it has filled four days of appointments for a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In total, 16,800 people have signed up to be vaccinated between Friday and Monday.
State Health Commissioners Dr. Kristina Box said “it’s hard to believe” it has been a year, but it shows how “resilient and how resourceful we can be as a state.”
Indiana has seen a decline in hospitalizations, which have fallen to below 100 per day, as well as deaths and new cases since a major spike in December.
On Thursday, ISDH reported 962 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 664,446. Another 32 deaths were reported, raising the pandemic toll to 12,231 confirmed and 432 probable deaths.
There were 13 new cases and 1 death reported in La Porte County, raising the totals to 9,802 infected and 198 dead, according to ISDH.
Box said unlike other states, Indiana is not closing testing sites, though some have reduced hours. “It’s much better to maintain these testing operations than to have to rebuild them” with new strains of the virus being discovered.
Box, asked if the pandemic is basically over, said “that’s a really, really difficult question. It is going to take time.
“We won’t be able to call the pandemic over until more people are vaccinated, especially with the variants,” Box said, adding she wants to see the positivity rate and cases per 100,000 continue to decline.
It will also require more vaccination, said Lindsay Weaver, ISDH chief medial officer, noting a resistance to vaccinations by some resident.
“It is something that keeps me up at night,” she said, saying the department is doing all it can to educate people. She urged Hoosiers to encourage friends and family to get vaccinated.
“Please don’t wait,” Weaver said. “It’s heartbreaking for healthcare workers when someone who is eligible for a vaccine doesn’t get one and contracts the virus.”
Additional mass vaccination clinics are planned March 12-13 at Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg, and March 26-27 at the University of Notre Dame. To register for those clinics or any vaccination site, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
Hoosiers age 50 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are eligible to receive a vaccine.
Holcomb said state residents 40 and older will become eligible incrementally, as more vaccine becomes available. That group accounts for more than 50 percent of Indiana’s teachers and 91 percent of all Hoosiers with co-morbidities, Box said.
Holcomb said he received word from the federal government that it will provide doses for teachers of all ages at Meijer, Kroger and Walmart stores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.