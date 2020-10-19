Bluegold photo

The annual Blue and Gold Night for parents of prospective students will be held virtually this year at Marquette Catholic High School, and feature tours of the campus.

 Photo provided / Marquette Catholic

MICHIGAN CITY — Marquette Catholic High School’s annual Blue and Gold Night will be a virtual event for the first time this year.

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, prospective families can view Marquette without having to travel from their homes.

