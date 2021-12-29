An SUV crosses the Franklin Street lift bridge in Michigan City on Wednesday. The La Porte County Board of Commissioners is seeking federal support to potentially replace the structure, which they said was more damaged than previously thought.
Photos by Matt Fritz
If the bridge cannot be repaired, Commissioner Rich Mrozinski said it will likely be held in the open position to allow for boat traffic to move through Trail Creek.
Photo by Matt Fritz
Besides issues with the bridge’s motors and brakes, its concrete is also deteriorating.
La PORTE — The county is seeking federal support to potentially replace the Franklin Street lift bridge.
The La Porte County Board of Commissioners, on Dec. 15, approved sending a letter to U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-Hammond, for federal funding to assist a potential long-term re-build/renovation of the Franklin Street bridge from funds out of the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.
