INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb was jabbed with the COVID-19 vaccine shot Friday as the state’s first mass vaccination clinic opened at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The governor was joined by Black elected officials who encouraged members of minority groups to put aside concerns and get vaccinated.
Holcomb sat wearing a face mask in the front passenger seat of an SUV while getting the shot in his right arm of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine during the drive-through clinic.
Holcomb said his message was “Do it, just do it.”
“This is going to help us beat COVID-19. The more, the faster.”
The Indiana State Department of Health said nearly 17,000 people had filled up four days of appointments for the speedway clinic going on through Monday.
Health officials anticipate giving shots to more than 4,000 people by keeping the lines going until 10 p.m. (EST). In the first eight hours Friday, nearly 2,600 had been vaccinated out of 4,200 who scheduled appointments.
“We’re excited to see thousands of people coming through the gates today,” speedway President Doug Boles said. “Not for the Indy 500, but to take on a bigger and more challenging race than even the Indianapolis 500.”
Holcomb, who is 52, had said he didn’t receive the vaccine until his age group’s time arrived because he doesn’t have health problems. State health officials opened up vaccination eligibility on Wednesday to all residents 50 and older.
“I feel great joy to be among the thousands of other Hoosiers getting protected from this virus at the greatest spectacle in vaccination,” Holcomb said.
“I want to say thank you to the nearly 17,000 Hoosiers who are making the trek to IMS to be vaccinated and to the thousands of other Hoosiers being vaccinated every day. Thank you for doing your part to help us stay healthy and beat this virus.”
The health department reports nearly 660,000 people, or nearly 10 percent of Indiana’s population, were fully vaccinated through Thursday, while 1,088,419 first doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana.
Blacks and Hispanics, however, account for only about 7 percent of those who have received shots, while making up 17 percent of Indiana’s population.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Andre Carson and state Rep. Robin Shackleford, both Black and from Indianapolis, were among the officials joining the governor at the clinic.
Shackleford, chairwoman of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, said the vaccines are especially important for minority communities that have had higher rates of COVID-19 illnesses and deaths.
“I know there are concerns about how quickly the vaccine came about, our history when it comes to getting vaccinations, and feeling like guinea pigs, but I want to assure that we feel that this vaccine is safe,” Shackleford said. “We wouldn’t be out here unless we thought it was safe.”
Most vaccine clinics across the state are distributing the two-dose versions from Pfizer and Moderna. Indiana has received about 54,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, much of which are being dedicated to the mass vaccination sites.
The other mass clinics are planned for March 12-13 at Ivy Tech in Sellersburg; March 20-21 at an undetermined site in Gary; and March 26-27 at the University of Notre Dame.
The state has recorded nearly 12,700 confirmed or presumed coronavirus-related deaths over the past year, though COVID-19 death and hospitalization rates have fallen about 80 percent since their December peaks.
On Friday, ISDH reported 879 more residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 665,285. Another 32 deaths were also reported, raising the pandemic toll to 12,263 confirmed and 432 probable deaths.
There were 20 new cases reported in La Porte County, raising the totals to 9,821 infected and 198 dead, according to ISDH. The county’s 7-day positivity rate for all tests fell to 3.4 percent and the rate for unique individuals tested dropped to 6.2 percent.
The declining numbers in Indiana has prompted the City of Chicago to downgrade the state residents’ travel status from “orange” to “yellow” in its Emergency Travel Order.
The orange status had required Indiana visitors coming to Chicago to quarantine for 10 days, have evidence of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival, or be fully vaccinated.
With the revision, Indiana residents traveling to Chicago are advised to avoid non-essential travel, and maintain masking and social distancing. A quarantine or pre-arrival test is no longer required.
