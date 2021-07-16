The La Porte County Historical Society Museum’s Antique and Classic Car Show will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year’s special features include an authentic 1914 Kissel Kar and an appearance of Anita King, “The Paramount Girl,” who drove solo from San Francisco to New York in 1915.
La PORTE — The La Porte County Historical Society Museum will host its 13th annual Antique and Classic Car Show on Saturday.
The July 17 event, from from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the museum grounds at 2405 Indiana Ave., will feature an authentic 1914 Kissel Kar and an appearance by Anita King, “The Paramount Girl” who drove solo from San Francisco to New York in 1915.
