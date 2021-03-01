WESTVILLE — Purdue University Northwest is planning to return to full in-person courses for the fall semester for the first time since early 2020.
“We are very pleased to confirm that we are planning for an in-person fall semester,” Provost Kenneth Holford said. ‘We expect that we will see a return to robust operations of the university with significant interactive classroom experiences by the beginning of the fall 2021 semester.
Chancellor Thomas Keon said health considerations will remain the top priority.
“Our decisions, as always, are based first and foremost on the health and safety of our university community,” he said. “The Senior Leadership Team continues to closely monitor community spread of COVID-19.”
In a statement, Keon and Holford said they were pleased with the university’s response to the pandemic.
“We are extremely proud of PNW’s response to the pandemic and the collective responsibility students, faculty and staff have shown for nearly a year now in helping to keep the number of cases reported on our campuses low. A special thanks to our Return to Campus Task Force who have worked diligently this past year,” they said.
“We need to remain collectively vigilant. Our university protocols to protect each other remain in place at this time. We expect that some of the measures to protect public health will continue in the fall. We expect most people who wish to be vaccinated will be by that time.”
Classes will begin Aug. 23 with priority registration for the fall semester beginning March 29. Current students are encouraged to talk with their academic advisors to stay on track with their plan of study, Keon said.
“As a community of scholars, it is important for all of us to be present on campus to help make PNW a dynamic environment for students and to contribute to the university’s mission, vision and goals,” he said.
“Faculty should plan to be on campus for the fall semester to teach, hold office hours, and otherwise engage with students, colleagues and the activities of their departments and the university.”
The officials said they will use what has been learned over the last year in preparing for the return.
“All of us have learned together through the experience of the past year that flexibility and adaptability are important parts of powering onward through this historic time together,” Holford said.
“While we are planning to resume in-person instruction and on-campus student activities, we must be ready to adjust should conditions indicate further precautions for the health and safety of our community.”
Keon said he expects things to go well.
“Because of the outstanding efforts of our PNW community throughout this year, we want to emphasize that we are confident we will successfully return to a lively university this fall.
“We look forward to welcoming students and faculty back to the classrooms of our Westville and Hammond campuses, and once again sharing in the vibrant day-to-day connectedness of PNW.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.