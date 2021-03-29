INDIANAPOLIS — The American Red Cross is calling for donors of all blood types, especially those with type O blood, to race to give blood and help refuel the blood supply.
This spring, the Red Cross is teaming up with INDYCAR to urge people to donate blood or platelets. Schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a special thank-you, those who give blood or platelets from April 1-15 will be entered to win a VIP trip for four to the 2022 Indianapolis 500. The Red Cross will also automatically enter all who come to give in April for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice. Additional details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Indy500.
“When seconds count in the race to save lives, it’s the blood already on the shelves that helps most. More donors are needed now to help ensure hospitals are ready to respond to the needs of patients this month,” said Tara Brower, who relies on such donations.
In December 2020, Brower was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia and relies on blood donations to keep fighting. She has received 46 units so far.
“The gift of blood donations from selfless strangers allows me to continue my fight against AML,” she said. “I am truly grateful for these donors and their commitment to allow people like me to fight for our lives.”
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.
Testing may also identify the presence of antibodies developed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions.
Donors can expect to receive the results of their antibody test within two weeks. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test.
To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
Each blood drive and donation center follows strict standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a mask.
Upcoming blood drives in La Porte County include:
La Porte:
April 2, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Northwest Health – La Porte, 1007 W. Lincoln Way
April 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 820 Jefferson Ave.
April 7, 12-5 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, 201 Bach Street
April 9, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Northwest Health La Porte, 1007 W. Lincoln Way
April 12, 12-6 p.m., First Church of God, 2020 E. Lincoln Way
Michigan City:
April 6, 12-6 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, 101 St. John Rd.
