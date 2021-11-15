A group of local businessmen teamed up to pull the event together. From left are Antonio Conley, owner of Temerity; Junior Seay, owner of SHUS Brand; Tierre Jackson, owner of Region RATS; Dan Higgins, owner of STICK 2 IT Cleaning; and Brealon Hervey, owner of Social Que BBQ.
Heather Simmons, owner of Hermanas Spa, played a huge role in the event, including decorating the venue and doing a bit of modeling.
Shellaya Miller, right, and Marquise Burks model pastel-colored Year of the Bands jogger sets, which are a new feature in the Temerity line-up.
More than 200 people attended this year's show, prompting Conley to consider moving the event to a larger venue next year.
Model Bria Mitchell, left, shows off her high-end Temerity dress, as a group of models follow her up the runway.
Model Samone shows off a Temerity crop-top coat during the second annual Temerity Fashion Show at Traditions Event Center in Trail Creek on Nov. 6.
Photos provided
