- 26-year-old man fatally shot in Michigan City residence
- Suspect shot after opening fire on La Porte County deputies in Springfield Township
- La Porte County outlines plans for initial distribution of COVID-19 vaccines
- New funeral home in Westville opens with plenty of experience, faith and high hopes
- City rolls up school-record 111 points in rout of neighboring Marquette
- In 30 minutes on U.S. 20: Two crashes, six vehicles, four injuries, one death
- City closes out Portage in DAC opener behind fourth-quarter run
- Keith A. Harris
- La Porte County tops 5,000 cases of COVID-19, and nears 100 pandemic deaths
- Activists denounce IDEM denial of third public hearing on NIPSCO coal ash plans
Lingenfelterfamily said:
Police officers and fireman should also be able to get the vaccine as they are with folks to. Then public.
