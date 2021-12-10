INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana hospitals are seeing their highest-ever overall patient counts amid a month-long COVID-19 surge and the state’s largest hospital system has enlisted National Guard assistance.
Indiana University Health said it sought the support of the six-person National Guard teams for most of its 16 hospitals across the state because the strain on its “team members, nurses and providers has never been greater.”
The IU Health system isn’t alone as the number of COVID-19 patients in Indiana hospitals has more than doubled in the past month, with about 2,750 such patients as of Wednesday as about 30 people a day are dying from the illness, according to Indiana State Department of Health tracking.
That has contributed to the state’s total hospitalized patient count reaching its highest-ever level by reaching about 12,000 and climbing this week, according to the Indiana Hospital Association.
In District 1, which includes La Porte, Porter, Lake, Jasper and Newton counties, there were 352 COVID patients being treated at hospitals, up from 123 on Oct. 24 and the highest total since January when the December 2020 surge was beginning to ebb.
Only 20% of ICU beds were available in district hospitals as of Thursday, with 26.4% being used by COVID patients.
The current surge might not peak for another month and hospitals are also seeing more patients with other serious illnesses at a time when they also face a crunch of health care workers, said Brian Tabor, hospital association president.
’We’re viewing this as an extremely serious situation inside the walls of hospitals, but it’s not just a COVID issue,” Tabor said. “What COVID is doing is kind of taking up the slack that’s built into the system.”
The average Indiana hospital patient count has been about 10,000 over the past five years, with the previous peak of about 11,500 in early 2018 when Indiana faced a widespread flu outbreak. Indiana’s total patient count is some 500 more than a year ago when the state was in the midst of its worst COVID-19 surge and about 3,400 people were hospitalized with the disease, the hospital association said.
Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are now higher than the summer surge that peaked in September, and are approaching the pandemic peak reached in late 2020. The surge has also pushed up Indiana’s average of COVID-19 deaths to more than 30 per day after it was below five a day in July.
The Indiana National Guard began offering the six-person teams that include two medics and four support staffers to hospitals earlier this year, with teams being dispatched in September to hospitals in Gary, Merrillville, Indianapolis, Evansville and Jeffersonville.
Health officials have urged more people to get the COVID-19 vaccination shots as Indiana has the country’s 10th lowest rate for fully vaccinated population at 51.1%, according to the CDC.
Dr. Paul Calkins, IU Health’s associate chief medical executive, said the system has been delaying many scheduled surgeries as it faces the crush of more patients.
“Pretty much all of our emergency departments have people who are holding in them because there’s no room in the hospital at the moment,” Calkins said. “That means that people that come in with really any disease, particularly non-COVID illness, they are going to be backed up. We’re delaying a lot of surgeries, probably several thousand.”
And Indiana is not alone. People who became sick after refusing to get vaccinated are overwhelming hospitals in certain states, especially in the Northeast and Upper Midwest, where Indiana, Illinois and Michigan make up a huge percentage of nationwide hospitalizations.
In Michigan, health director Elizabeth Hertel was blunt: "I want to be absolutely clear: You are risking serious illness, hospitalization and even death” without a vaccination.
Dr. Paolo Marciano, chief medical officer at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, Michigan, said it was a “tremendous lifeline” to get assistance from the Defense Department, which has more than 60 nurses, doctors and respiratory therapists assigned to the state.
"It allowed us to be able to care for the COVID patients and at the same time still maintain the level of care that cancer patients require or people with chronic illnesses,” Marciano said. "Where we are today is really just keeping our heads above water.”
Michigan is sending more ventilators to hospitals and asking for even more from the national stockpile. Infection rates and hospitalizations are at record levels, 21 months into the pandemic. The first case of the omicron variant was confirmed Thursday in the Grand Rapids area.
