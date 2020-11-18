INDIANAPOLIS — La Porte County remains at the orange threat level, but nearly a quarter of Indiana’s counties are now listed in the highest-risk red category for coronavirus spread.
Wednesday’s update from the Indiana State Department of Health also reported 60 more coronavirus deaths, making it Indiana’s single deadliest COVID-19 day since the pandemic first hit the state in March.
The health department listed 21 of 92 counties in the highest of its four risk levels for coronavirus spread, up from nine in the red level last week. Those additional red-level counties include Porter and Lake counties in Northwest Indiana, and Fort Wayne’s Allen County.
Officials listed 70 counties in the next-highest orange risk level, one in the yellow level and none in the lowest-level blue rating.
Gov. Eric Holcomb went into quarantine Tuesday after possible coronavirus exposure. He cited concerns about the steep increase in COVID-19 patients straining hospital capacity as he announced last week the reinstatement of crowd limits based on county risk levels.
Indiana hospitals were treating 3,040 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday – a nearly 300 percent increase since Holcomb announced in late September an end to nearly all statewide business and crowd restrictions, and a 60 percent increase in just two weeks.
Indiana had at least 52 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, pushing it past the previous high of 50 during the state’s initial surge of cases in April.
The ISDH on Wednesday also reported 6,143 more Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 268,222. The 60 deaths bring the toll to 4,830 confirmed to have died from COVID-19, and 254 probable deaths.
In La Porte County, 102 news cases and one death were reported, bringing the totals to 4,001 confirmed cases and 84 deaths.
La Porte County had 593 new cases last week, and a 7-day positivity rate for all tests reported of 12.25 percent. Should that rate reach 15 percent, the county would also be placed in the red category.
As of Wednesday, the rate was at 11.6 percent for all tests and 18.9 percent for unique individuals tested.
