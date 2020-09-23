An SUV, which had its tires blown by stop sticks on U.S. 20, kept going until crashing into a concrete median on Michigan Boulevard on Monday night. The driver, a Michigan City woman, then tried to run away, but was captured after a foot pursuit, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.
MICHIGAN CITY — Even after stop sticks were used to blow the tires, a wanted fugitive continued to lead police on a chase into Michigan City before crashing and trying to run from the scene, according to authorities.
Now, in addition to the felony escape charge she was wanted for, 36-year-old Amber Renee Pace of Michigan City is facing felony and misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement, and a misdemeanor charge of criminal recklessness, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.
