INDIANAPOLIS — Older Indiana residents and certain others who received both shots of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine can now get the Pfizer booster dose, state health officials said Friday.
The Indiana State Department of Health's announcement came one day after the CDC recommended Pfizer's booster dose to counter waning immunity in certain populations.
The extra dose is only available to certain people who previously received the Pfizer vaccine, and will only be given once they are at least six months past their last Pfizer shot, officials said.
The CDC has recommended the booster dose for people 65 and older, nursing home residents, and those ages 50 to 64 who have risky underlying health problems. People ages 18 to 49 who have chronic health problems and want the booster can also get it.
In addition, people ages 18 to 64 can get the Pfizer booster if they are health-care workers or have another job that puts them at increased risk of being exposed to the coronavirus.
Eligible Hoosiers who want to obtain a booster dose can go to www.ourshot.in.gov and search for a site that has the Pfizer vaccine, designated by PVAX. They can also call 211 for assistance.
Among those locations will be Meijer pharmacies, which will administer COVID-19 booster shots to eligible patients – regardless of where they received their original vaccine series.
"We've come a long way these past 18 months, but in order to continue on that path and maintain our healthy communities, we encourage everyone who is eligible to get the COVID-19 booster," said Rick Keyes, president and CEO of Meijer.
"Our pharmacy team worked diligently to vaccinate a very large number of people in a relatively short amount of time and is preparing to administer boosters for those who are eligible to take that next step."
Eligible patients who received their original vaccinations from Meijer will be sent a text before their timeframe to schedule their booster appointment. All other patients can text COVID to 75049 to schedule an appointment or walk into any Meijer pharmacy.
"We know that thousands of people are eligible now, including those who received their initial vaccine series at clinics that no longer exist, so we want to make it easy for patients to schedule their booster dose when it works for them," said Jackie Morse, vice president of Meijer pharmacy.
ISDH said Hoosiers should bring their vaccination card to their appointment to ensure the booster dose is added, officials said.
The federal government still hasn’t considered booster shots for people who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shots early in the vaccine rollout.
