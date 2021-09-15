The La Porte County Historical Society is losing two of its summer interns, but is thanking them for their work. From left are intern Elijah Smith, County Historian Bruce Johnson, intern Emily Graves, Museum director Keri Teller and intern Abraham Gray.
Photos provided / La Porte County Historical Society Museum
The La Porte County Historical Society is losing two of its summer interns, but is thanking them for their work. From left are intern Elijah Smith, County Historian Bruce Johnson, intern Emily Graves, Museum director Keri Teller and intern Abraham Gray.
Photos provided / La Porte County Historical Society Museum
Graves spent much of the summer researching and preparing the museum’s new Veterans Exhibit.
Gray organized, catalogued and set up the new art storage area and also prepared the new Gallery Wall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.