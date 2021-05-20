INDIANAPOLIS — The United Food and Commercial Workers, which represents 1.3 million food and retail workers nationwide – including more than 17,000 in Indiana – cautioned against the growing trend of top retailers ending mask requirements for vaccinated shoppers and employees.
In the wake of new CDC guidance, many major retailers have announced they are ending mask mandates for vaccinated customers, including Kroger, CVS, Meijer and Albertsons.
As the union for grocery and retail workers, UFCW is calling on the CEOs of Kroger and all retailers to take action to reassure the public that the majority of those in stores will still wear masks to keep shoppers and workers safe, according to International President Marc Perrone.
“America’s grocery workers are still facing daily COVID risks on the frontlines so that all our families can put food on the table as the pandemic continues,” he said.
“These essential frontline workers have been forced to play mask police throughout the pandemic with many shoppers not following COVID safety standards. Now, they are being asked to be the vaccination police.”
As the union for many of these workers, UFCW is “strongly urging retailers not to add to the confusion,” he said.
“Keeping retail mask rules in place for most people will help us protect each other and our families.
“Before the new CDC mask guidance, we knew that unmasked shoppers were ignoring COVID safety measures and likely unvaccinated, so we knew to keep our distance if we were concerned. Now it is virtually impossible to tell who is and is not vaccinated.”
More than 200 million Americans are not fully vaccinated, Perrone said, and “now is not the time to let our guard down.
“Given the uncertainty we face after the new mask guidance, it’s more urgent than ever for the Department of Labor to issue an OSHA emergency temporary standard that provides clear-cut COVID workplace safety rules that are easy for businesses to follow to keep workers and shoppers safe.”
In a statement earlier this week, Kroger announced it has updated its mask policy “to balance safety and respect,” and starting May 20, fully vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated associates no longer need to wear a mask, unless required by state or local jurisdiction.
Non-vaccinated associates will be required to wear a mask, as will workers in Kroger’s pharmacy and clinic locations.
Kroger requested that non-vaccinated customers continue to wear a mask and said it “will continue to respect the choice of individuals who prefer to continue to wear a mask.”
UFCW was one of the first groups to call for mask mandates and other vital COVID safety measures when the pandemic began. According to the union, COVID-19 continues to threaten essential food workers nationwide.
Since March 1, UFCW reports a nearly 35 percent increase in grocery worker deaths and a nearly 30 percent increase in grocery workers infected or exposed following supermarket outbreaks at Whole Foods, Costco, Trader Joe’s and other chains across the country, a statement from the organization said.
According to UFCW estimates, among the union’s members nationwide, there have already been at least:
462 frontline worker deaths and at least 93,300 frontline workers infected or exposed
184 grocery worker deaths and at least 41,700 grocery workers infected or exposed
132 meatpacking worker deaths and 22,290 meatpacking workers infected or exposed
Meijer also announced this week that fully vaccinated people would be able to shop at the stores without a mask, but said employees would be required to wear masks, as well as non-vaccinated people.
Target dropped mask requirements Monday, and Walmart announced masks would no longer be mandated as of Friday.
None of the retailers explained how they will verify whether customers are fully vaccinated.
