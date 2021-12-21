La PORTE — The number of COVID-19 cases is climbing rapidly in La Porte County, and county health officials are urging everyone to wear masks as the holidays approach.
“We are currently seeing a rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in La Porte County,” said Dr. Sandra Deausy, county health officer.
“We are up to 18,740 public cases and 283 deaths [as of Tuesday morning]. La Porte County has logged 500 new cases of COVID-19 per week this month.”
As of Sunday, La Porte had the most cases in the county with 8,136, while Michigan City had 6,764, not including 52 at the Indiana State Prison; and Westville had 1,037, not including 297 at the Westville Correctional Facility, according to the health department.
Other community totals include Rolling Prairie 663, Wanatah 459, Union Mills 382, Hanna 230, Kingsford Heights 217, and Kingsbury 36, LaCrosse 195, Mill Creek 184, Trail Creek 131, Long Beach 67 and Kingsbury 36.
Deausy is asking the La Porte County community to “take a proactive approach” and strongly recommends masks be worn indoors in public places.
Her medical opinion follows CDC guidance recommending the use of face masks while indoors near others outside of your family unit, regardless of vaccination status, in areas of high transmission.
That now includes La Porte County, which is back in the red level on the Indiana State Department of Health’s map of COVID spread threat risk.
“Unvaccinated individuals account for an overwhelming percentage of recent hospitalizations and many of the deaths associated with COVID-19 infection,” Deausy said.
“Masking is necessary to slow the spread of the virus to prevent additional surges in new cases, which could result in greater numbers of COVID-19 related illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths,” she said.
“The surges also greatly stress our healthcare systems and healthcare providers.”
Deausy said it is the county Health Department’s “shared goal to keep people healthy, businesses open and children in schools so we can continue to recover from this health crisis.”
Healthcare facilities, businesses and other organizations may require masks to ensure the safety of their employees and customers based on individual circumstances, she said.
Recommendations include:
All those who are medically able to do so should wear a face mask in public indoor settings when near others, regardless of vaccination status
The use of face masks is recommended for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status
Get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms
Everyone with a known contact to someone with confirmed COVID-19 disease should get tested 3-5 days following exposure
Isolate if you have tested positive for COVID-19 in the prior 10 days or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms
Get vaccinated and boosted
Wash your hands often and use sanitizer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.