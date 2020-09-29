Another 28 COVID-19 cases in county
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 761 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 119,066. Another 20 deaths were reported statewide, bringing the toll to 3,385 confirmed and 227 probable deaths.
Another 28 cases were reported from La Porte County, pushing the total to 1,519. There have been 41 deaths reported. To date, 1,371,355 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,366,294 on Monday. There have been 21,984 tests reported from the county, where the 7-day positivity rate was at 4 percent.
Auditions open for LP County Symphony
La PORTE — The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra will host auditions for the 2020-21 season on Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 6-9:30 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church at 102 G St. in La Porte. The LCSO is seeking qualified musicians to fill vacancies at principal bass, percussion, section violin and section cello; and also seeking season student apprentices. All instruments can audition for subbing and/or future opportunities.
The LCSO is a per-service orchestra offering contracts on an annual basis. All positions are paid and mileage is paid for non-La Porte County residents. For more information, visit www.LCSO.net or contact Morgan Sleeper, personnel manager, at lcso personnel@gmail.com.
Special meeting of MC Park Board
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Park Board will conduct a special meeting via Zoom at 5 p.m. Thursday. To join the webinar, use ID 883 6229 8548 and passcode 7800071. The agenda includes discussion of an amendment to City Council Ordinance 4546.
Empty the Shelter event at ICS
WESTVILLE — The Independent Cat Society at 4061 S. County Line Rd. in Westville is taking part in the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event Oct. 1-4 to reduce adoption fees and find homes for more pets. During the event, BPF sponsors fees so adopters pay $25 or less. All animals will be microchipped and spayed/neutered. Since the program’s inception in 2016, ETS has helped 40,550 shelter pets find homes. For information, call 219-785-4936, email shelter@catsociety.org, or visit cat society.org/
LP woman named to Landmarks Board
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Landmarks Board of Directors has elected six new directors to serve three-year terms. They include Shelby Moravec of La Porte, a serial restorer of historic homes in Chicago and Indiana. She serves on the board of the Beverly Shores Depot Museum and was a founding member of Chicago’s Ukrainian Village Preservation Society, leading to local protections for the threatened neighborhood.
Indiana Landmarks’ mission is to revitalize communities, reconnect us to our heritage, and save meaningful places. For more information, call 317-639-4534, 800-450-4534 or visit indianaland marks.org.
39N Conservancy District budget adoption
La PORTE — The Thirty Nine North Conservancy District will meet in person and via Zoom at 8 a.m. Friday at the IBEW office at 2751 N. State Road 39 for adoption of the 2021 budget. A reservation is required to attend in-person so social distancing can be maintained. Email trisj@frontier .com or call 219-362-3390 for a reservation, or for information on how to log into the Zoom meeting.
