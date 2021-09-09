Representatives of GAF Materials recently donated items and $5,000 to the Salvation Army of Michigan City Food Pantry. From now through Sept. 25, the organization is asking for donations for the pantry, and on that Saturday will host the annual Stuff a Bus campaign at both Al’s Supermarket location in Michigan City.
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Salvation Army, First Trust Credit Union, Al’s Supermarkets, local radio stations, and the Michigan City School Corporation are celebrating 18 years of hosting the “Stuff a Bus” food drive – and the need is greater than ever.
The event benefits the Salvation Army Food Pantry, and now through Sept. 25, you can make a monetary donation or donate non-perishable food items at First Trust’s Michigan City Branch at 950 E. U.S. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.