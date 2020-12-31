INDIANAPOLIS — The governor and state health officials are calling for patience while early doses of vaccine against COVID-19 are administered to health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.
Locally, health officials are urging residents to remain cautious and continue adhering to mandates after La Porte County was placed into the red risk category for the first time.
Nearly 76,000 residents had received their first dose of vaccine as of Tuesday, Indiana’s chief medical officer, Dr. Lindsay Weaver, said. More than 110,000 more have scheduled appointments to get shots through Monday.
As of this week, CVS and Walgreens have started administering an additional 40,000 doses set aside for long-term care residents and staff, Weaver said.
By the end of the week, Indiana had received 146,250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 152,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine.
But while it may appear that there are “a lot of extra” vaccine doses, the weekly allocations the state gets moving forward will be lower than the initial shipments, Weaver said, adding that vaccinations have been “limited” over the holidays.
The pace is expected to pick up in the coming weeks, she said, and so far, no doses have been wasted or expired.
Weaver said state officials are continuing to focus vaccination efforts on frontline health workers and residents of long-term care facilities. Indiana health officials hope to have updated guidelines next week indicating who will be next in line for vaccines.
“The goal is to get vaccine in the arms at the highest risk in our health care settings,” Weaver said. "I want to stress that we are moving in a very intentional order of eligibility for vaccines. We want to ensure that we have enough vaccines before we open up vaccinations to additional groups.”
Still, if hospitals have extra vaccines, Weaver advised to “go ahead and get the vaccine into people” — even those outside of the current eligibility hierarchy.
The Indiana State Department of Health on Thursday reported 6,543 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, raising the state total to 511,485. Another 99 deaths were reported, increasing the toll to 7,911 confirmed and 352 probable deaths from the virus.
There were 139 new cases and 2 more deaths reported in La Porte County, raising the totals to 7,553 cases and 137 deaths, according to ISDH.
La Porte County was placed into the state's red risk category for coronavirus spread on Wednesday – the same day a record 144 new cases were reported – and the county Health Department reminded residents on Thursday about new regulations that go into effect immediately.
"Unfortunately, as of Dec. 29, La Porte County's status shifted from Orange to Red," county health officer Dr. Sandra Deausy said in a statement from the department, county Board of Health and Board of Commissioners.
"Consistent with the Governor’s executive order dated Dec. 10, on restrictions; the size of social gatherings will be limited by the color metric" to 25 people, Deausy said.
It also means all business and mask mandates remain in effect, and attendance at school events, including athletics, is limited to participants, support personnel and immediate family members. The general public and other students will not be allowed admittance.
"When a county is in the Red metric, these requirements remain in effect until the metric has returned to orange or lower for at least two weeks," Deausy said.
And her own order, dated Nov. 16, as requested by the county's mayors, elected officials and local legislative delegation, also remains in effect "to address the late fall surge" in COVID-19 cases in the county.
Deausy urged county residents to remain cautious.
"We would like to thank our La Porte County citizens for their determination, fortitude and concentrated efforts in adhering to the recently imposed mandates," she said.
"We also ask that you take pride in knowing your commitments contribute to a united effort in protecting the health and well-being of our La Porte County families and most importantly, easing the burden on our frontline workers."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.