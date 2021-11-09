MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City High School Theater department will present the musical “25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” on Nov. 12-14 at the MCHS auditorium, 8466 W. Pahs Rd.
Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk awards for Best Book, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is “a fast-paced, wildly funny and touching story” by Rachel Sheinkin; and has a “fresh and vibrant score” by William Finn, according to the Theater department.
