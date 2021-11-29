top story
La Porte Santa Claus Parade ushers in the holiday season
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- One dead, five hospitalized in crash near New Buffalo
- Michigan City High grad killed on I-94 days after memorial sign put up for murdered sister
- Burn 'Em Brewing plans major expansion on north side of Michigan City
- La Porte County Sheriff's deputy nearly struck by gunfire while investigating fight
- NICTD head calls awarding of South Shore Double Track main contract 'truly historic'
- In brief
- DUI charges for Westville man who crashed his SUV into car in front of Porter Police officer
- Roaring out of the gates: South Central rides hot start to a win in its season opener
- Magic of Lights adds sparkle to season as La Porte County Fairgrounds expands offerings
- Michigan men in custody after police chase ends in crash, injuring Porter Police officer
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Michigan City Common Council votes against helping low-income residents weatherize homes (2)
- Michigan City Park Department to present first draft of new five-year master plan (1)
- Roaring out of the gates: South Central rides hot start to a win in its season opener (1)
- Can't stop 'em: Wolves score 34 second-half points; maul Mishawaka for sectional title (1)
- Letters for Nov. 10 (1)
- The kick Is good!: Oleksiuk's double overtime field goal sends Michigan City to the semistate (1)
- Triple threat Tigers: LaCrosse guard trio sparks head-turning win over Michigan City (1)
Recent Comments
-
RoarLionsRoar said:
Awesome job Wolves! Semi-State at Ames . . . Go Wolves!
-
Phil Hannon said:
The Tigers should be proud. They played like a team and won a hard fought battle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.