WESTVILLE — In describing the concept of community control of police, Glen Ford contrasted it with community policing, a program that’s become popular across the country.
The former calls for an elected board of community members to hire, fire and create the mission for local police, the executive editor of the Black Agenda Report said. The latter requires police to develop more connections with, and consequently better surveil, the Black population, requiring no substantive change, he explained.
“If you don’t change the mission of the police and you are reaching out for community cooperation, you are just looking for collaborators in the police mission,” Ford said.
“And that should be viewed with suspicion.”
Ford – former White House correspondent for the Mutual Black Network, founder of the Black World Report news magazine, and founding member of the Washington chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists – spoke during Purdue University Northwest’s first presentation of “Race, Racism, Anti-Racism,” a monthly streaming series.
Ford spoke on “The Return of Black Led Grassroots Politics,” delving into the call to defund police, the growth of Black Lives Matter, the rise of the “mass incarceration state” and forces oppressing the Black community.
Much of the discussion focused on the protests and demands that followed the killing of George Floyd, with many wanting to change police and prison systems.
Asked about calls to defund police, Ford agreed with parts of the concept, but said it was insufficient, because it’s not specific in terms of who gets the money taken from police budgets. He pointed out that everyone’s budget is being slashed due to the pandemic.
“Now plenty of them are saying that’s in compliance to Black Lives Matter demands,” he said. “Who determines what social programs get those monies? And who says those social program are beneficial to Black folks, responsive to the needs of recipients?”
But he highlighted another concern.
“If you say ‘defund police,’ but don’t have a well-thought-out program for the community to define its methods to provide security, all people hear is ‘get rid of police’.”
That’s the reason, he said, why some BLM members and Black communities have not been supportive.
What he recommended, at least in Black communities, was “community control of police.” He said it goes beyond just changing police. It called for change to all civil departments affecting the Black community.
This was important because money taken from the police departments didn’t do much good if it just went to another department that discriminates.
He said community control not only advocates for an elected board of community members but dictates the police mission, and how they go about enforcing it.
And it wouldn’t mean all departments important to the community would be taken care of by uniformed civil servants. He said advocates want to reorganize society so the community, as much as possible, polices itself.
“Thats a transformative kind of demand that several Black Lives Matter chapter folks support and certainly the Chicago chapter supports,” he said.
According to Ford, changing police is important because police violence is the “cutting edge of the state.” Black people are living in a mass incarceration regime, he explained, pointing out that the prison population increased many times between 1970 and today, and went from being mostly white to mainly Black and brown.
According to the American Civil Liberties Union, aclu.org/issues/smart-justice/mass-incarceration, the U.S. incarcerated population increased by 700 percent since 1970, leading to about 2.3 million people behind bars.
And the issue isn’t mainly the racist acts of individuals, Ford said. Rather it’s the state. He said banks and other monied institutions control the geographies of cities, the two corporate political parties, and the parameters of services people get.
“White folks have some peculiar and destructive ideas bouncing around in their heads, but they don’t make the decisions,” he said. “The people who own the system make the decisions.”
That’s where change needs to occur, he said.
The presentation also got into the question of why the U.S. needs to focus on racism toward Blacks, though racism was a worldwide issue, namely in China where the Uyghur Muslim population faces forced sterilization, work camps and other atrocities.
“It’s a big question, but I have an answer that our problem is here in the belly of the beast,” he said.
“This is our responsibility. We are not responsible for what goes on in China because we can’t do much about that. But we can do something about what goes on in the U.S, and what the U.S does around the world. In terms of racism being everywhere, it doesn’t absolve anyone of their racist behavior anywhere.”
For more about Ford, visit blackagendareport.com. To watch the full interview, find “PNW Series: Race, Racism, Anti-Racism” on Facebook where it can be streamed free.
The next presentation will be “Race and Wrongful Convictions” by PNW professor Nicky Jackson, and author Roosevelt Glenn on Oct. 6 from 12:30-1:45 p.m. For more information, go to https://www.pnw.edu/pnw -race-racism-anti-racism -series/.
