MCJROTC cadets ringing bells for the Salvation Army of Michigan City are, back row, from left, Pfc Marcus Mantel, Pfc Keith Hawley, Pfc Matthew Wilson and Pfc Dawson Cole, and front row, from left, are Gunnery Sgt. Willliam Tate and Pfc Damien Swartz. Cadet Maj. Declan Rice took the photo and led the cadets.
MICHIGAN CITY — They worked the semistate football playoff between Michigan City High School and Zionsville Friday night.
But while many of their MCHS classmates slept off the ensuing tough loss when the Wolves fell to the Eagles, cadets of the MCHS Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps were up early on Saturday morning to assist the Michigan City chapter of the Marine Corps League with the Salvation Army’s bell-ringing campaign.
