INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana health officials announced Tuesday they are halting use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine statewide after federal officials recommended a “pause” in its use to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.
The Indiana State Department of Health said Tuesday it is encouraging vaccination sites statewide to use existing doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines if available to fulfill previously scheduled Johnson & Johnson appointments.
A clinic planned for April 15 and 22 at Purdue University Northwest in Westville had originally planned to administer the J&J vaccine, but announced Tuesday it was switching to the Moderna vaccine, meaning anyone attending will now have to return for a second dose on May 20.
A statement from the La Porte County Health Department said it has exclusively used the Moderna vaccine at its clinic at the La Porte County Fairgrounds and will continue to do so.
It said there have been “no significant safety concerns” about the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.
ISDH chief medical officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver said she wasn’t aware of anyone in Indiana being among the six reported cases of blood clots being investigated out of more than 6.8 million doses of J&J vaccine administered in the U.S.
She said for anyone who recently received the J&J vaccine, flu-like systems within the first few days are part of the body’s normal immune response to the vaccine. Those symptoms include pain, redness and swelling in the arm where you got the vaccine, as well as tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever and nausea.
But anyone who develops a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, shortness of breath or leg swelling within three weeks after receiving the vaccine should contact a healthcare provider and inform them of the vaccination.
The Berrien County (Michigan) Health Department also announced it will not be providing the J&J vaccine until further notice, and a mass J&J clinic scheduled for Thursday will change to the Moderna vaccine, with the second dose to be administered May 13.
“Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare, and there have not been any reported adverse events reported in Berrien County,” Nicki Britten, county health officer, said Tuesday.
“COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for all vaccine providers, and we are assured that the data is being reviewed swiftly by the experts.”
In a joint statement Tuesday, the CDC and FDA said they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred 6-13 days after vaccination.The blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) was seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets (thrombocytopenia).
They occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18-48.
The reports appear similar to a rare, unusual type of clotting disorder that European authorities say is possibly linked to another COVID-19 vaccine not yet cleared in the United State, from AstraZeneca.
More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects, according to the CDC.
The other two authorized vaccines, from Moderna and Pfizer, make up the vast share of COVID-19 shots administered and are not affected by the pause.
“I’d like to stress these events appear to be extremely rare. However COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority,” FDA acting commissioner Janet Woodcock said.
A CDC committee will meet Wednesday to discuss the cases and the FDA has also launched an investigation into the cause of the clots and low platelet counts.
“Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC, said in a joint statement with the FDA.
J&J said in a statement it was aware of the reports of blood clots, but that no link to its vaccine had been established. The company said it is delaying the rollout of its vaccine in Europe.
U.S. health authorities cautioned doctors against using a typical clot treatment, the blood-thinner heparin. “In this setting, administration of heparin may be dangerous and alternative treatments need to be given,” the FDA and CDC said.
European authorities investigating the AstraZeneca cases have concluded clots appear to be similar to a very rare abnormal immune response that sometimes strikes people treated with heparin, leading to a temporary clotting disorder. Instead, different blood thinners or an antibody infusion can be used.
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines train the body to recognize the spike protein that coats the outer surface of the coronavirus, according to the CDC. The J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines use a cold virus, called an adenovirus, to carry the spike gene into the body. J&J uses a human adenovirus in its vaccine, while AstraZeneca uses a chimpanzee version.
Weaver said Indiana’s vaccination efforts could be hindered by the pause, depending on how long it continues.
“Of course we need more vaccine here in Indiana, so any time that we’re seeing less, we don’t have the ability to get as much as we would like, then of course that may hurt our vaccine efforts,” she said.
She urged Hoosiers to get vaccinated with whatever vaccine is available, noting the state has been seeing increases in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
“We are seeing an increase in our cases, we’re watching closely for an increase in hospitalizations. We know that the variants are here in Indiana and across the entire country, so please go ahead and get vaccinated,” Weaver said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.