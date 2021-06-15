Nora Ryszka, with daughters Eleanor, 11, and Annalise, 8, and Mike Kilbourne were at Washington Park on Monday as part of the ongoing Monday Mornings! Beach Clean-up effort to remove litter from the park.
Klibourne said the group, which is out from 9-11 a.m. every Monday, is focusing on smaller items that break down in the sand. “If you come out and you don’t see a lot of big litter, do not be deterred because the sand is saturated with litter and cigarette butts and small pieces.”
Nora Ryszka, with daughters Eleanor, 11, and Annalise, 8, and Mike Kilbourne were at Washington Park on Monday as part of the ongoing Monday Mornings! Beach Clean-up effort to remove litter from the park.
Photos by Kelley Smith
Klibourne said the group, which is out from 9-11 a.m. every Monday, is focusing on smaller items that break down in the sand. “If you come out and you don’t see a lot of big litter, do not be deterred because the sand is saturated with litter and cigarette butts and small pieces.”
Photo provided
Asked why he’s out there every week, Kilbourne said, “When I’m talking to my grandchildren years and years from now about a beautiful destination, Washington Park beach will be that destination ...”
Photo by Kelley Smith
Volunteers are always welcome to join the clean-up efforts on Mondays, when buckets and grabbers are provided to anyone who wants to help the cause.
Photos provided
A message in the sand spreads the group’s message, but Ryszka would also see signage and other artwork in the park reminding people not to leave anything behind on a visit to the beach.
MICHIGAN CITY — The Monday Mornings! Beach Clean-up crew is well into their third season of voluntarily starting each week by picking up trash along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Washington Park.
This week – as usual – Monday Mornings! cofounders Nora Ryszka and Mike Kilbourne were the first to arrive at the park, with buckets and grabbers to share with anyone else who might show up to help rid the beach of garbage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.