MICHIGAN CITY — The Monday Mornings! Beach Clean-up crew is well into their third season of voluntarily starting each week by picking up trash along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Washington Park.

This week – as usual – Monday Mornings! cofounders Nora Ryszka and Mike Kilbourne were the first to arrive at the park, with buckets and grabbers to share with anyone else who might show up to help rid the beach of garbage.

