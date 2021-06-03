'Forever Plaid'

The cast of “Forever Plaid” includes, from left, Thomas Tong, Jay Espano, Jacob Simon and Joshua Torres.

 Photo provided

MICHIGAN CITY — Dunes Summer Theatre will break out the plaid for its 2021 season-opening performance this weekend.

“Forever Plaid” is the story of four high school students who form a ’50s-style singing group with dreams of stardom.

