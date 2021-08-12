Demolition is underway on the former First Christian Church at 11th and Cedar streets in Michigan City, which will come down as part of the South Shore Line’s Double Track NWI project, which will include a second set of tracks through the city.
CHESTERTON — A new bid opening for the main contract to build the South Shore Line’s Double Track NWI project is now set for October.
At Wednesday’s Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District Board meeting, South Shore president Mike Noland told the board that the main Double Track Construction Contract Number 1 went out for re-bid on Aug. 5. The bids are due back Oct. 1.
