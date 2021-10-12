The Door Village Lions recently donated a Lions Dictionary to every third-grader at three La Porte-area schools, including Laurel Noll’s class at Riley Elementary, who were gifted by Lions Dennis Fischer and Gene Flickinger.
Photos provided / Door Village Lions
At Kingsbury Elementary School, Donna Council’s third-graders were presented books by Lions Carol Pahs, Fischer and Flickinger.
At Kingsford Heights Elementary School, Wendy Hiemstra’s class shows off their dictionaries. Left to right in back are Hiemsrta, Lions Fischer, Flickinger and Carrie Perra, and principal Amy Kosior.
Tamara Pinkerton’s class at Riley show their books, which includes definitions and parts of speech, sign language, Braille, Roman numerals, state and national capitals and other useful information.
Alex Harry (back right) and her third-grade class at Kingsford Heights were happy to get the dictionaries, and pose for a photo.
At Kingsbury Elementary Carla Marhanka said her third-graders would be finding ways to use the books for reference and for some fun exercises.
La PORTE — Members of the Door Village Lions Club recently visited their three favorite schools – Kingsbury, Kingsford Heights and Riley elementaries – to present their comprehensive Lions Dictionary to every third-grader.
“Their goal was achieved in every way, as teachers joined with Lions members in explaining the many features included in the dictionary,” according to Lion George Morley.
