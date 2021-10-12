La PORTE — Members of the Door Village Lions Club recently visited their three favorite schools – Kingsbury, Kingsford Heights and Riley elementaries – to present their comprehensive Lions Dictionary to every third-grader.

“Their goal was achieved in every way, as teachers joined with Lions members in explaining the many features included in the dictionary,” according to Lion George Morley.

