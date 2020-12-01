The team, joined by their coaching staff and their family, volunteered to help Pardue with some fall cleanup tasks that morning. The teens offered their support to the Union Mills woman, one of the Satellites’ biggest fans, who recently lost her husband.
Head coach Wes Bucher, one of Pardue's former students, came up with the idea, enlisting the help of the students and his coaching team, as well as his friend, T.J. Frain, co-owner of Duneland Landscape.
Members of the South Central girls basketball team rake up leaves off the lawn of retired teacher Linda Pardue on Friday.
Photo by Ted Yoakum
The team, joined by their coaching staff and their family, volunteered to help Pardue with some fall cleanup tasks that morning. The teens offered their support to the Union Mills woman, one of the Satellites’ biggest fans, who recently lost her husband.
Photos by Ted Yoakum
All 11 team members volunteered to help on Friday.
Head coach Wes Bucher, one of Pardue's former students, came up with the idea, enlisting the help of the students and his coaching team, as well as his friend, T.J. Frain, co-owner of Duneland Landscape.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.