WESTVILLE — The ongoing pandemic has certainly changed our lives in almost every way, and left many pondering whether things will ever get back to normal as we once knew it.
To address that question, Purdue University Northwest will host a series of virtual conversations with scholars and community experts to explore the post-COVID world and the opportunity for reinvention.
The series – “On the Other Side: PNW Examines the Post-COVID World” – will challenge thinking about what the future holds, according to Richard Rupp, interim chair of PNW’s department of Political Science, Economics, and World Languages.
The global pandemic has affected virtually everything – labor markets, health care, education, organized religions, journalism, transportation, housing, entertainment, food production and politics. And they will be forever changed, Rupp said.
“The post-COVID world will witness extraordinary changes in the human experience in the years to come. We need not fear this change. Instead, we must understand the change, embrace the change and lead the change.”
Historically, great cataclysmic crises provide enormous opportunities for advancement. Many times governments and citizens have met the challenges. “Now is the time to innovate, reinvent and go forward,” Rupp said.
The series will kick off Monday, Feb. 22, with a look at how the global pandemic has challenged leadership at all levels and contexts.
“Many leaders have had to find new ways of leading as they deal with crisis and changes in how their organizations operate,” Rupp said. “How has leading through the pandemic changed how leaders set priorities and effect change? What does leadership look like in a post-COVID world?”
Panelists include Janaki Gooty, associate professor of Management and Organizational Science at Belk College of Business – University of North Carolina Charlotte; Craig Dwight, chairman and CEO of Horizon Bancorp; and Dean Mazzoni, president and CEO of Franciscan Health Michigan City.
The series will continue with a discussion of Cyber Security on March 22, that will look at the challenges, threats, and opportunities confronting cyber security, which were already great prior to COVID-19.
“As virtually all facets of life have migrated further into cyberspace during the past year, the work of cyber security specialists has grown exponentially,” Rupp said. “PNW is at the forefront of cyber security research and training with a $5.9 million grant from the U.S. National Security Agency.”
Panelists will include Niaz Latif, dean of the PNW College of Technology; Robert Johnson, president and CEO of Cimcor, Inc.; and Keyuan Jiang, chair of the department of Computer Information Technology and Graphics.
On Tuesday, April 20, Social Media will be the topic. “Living in the ‘new normal’ of a COVID world, social media has become an outlet to shape one’s views of the outside environment,” Rupp said.
“From sharing intimate family moments with extended family from a distance to watching the troubles of the world unfold in real-time, social media provides both a realistic and faux view of the world today. The discussion will touch on both the positive and negative repercussions of relying on social media for information and views of the ‘real world’.”
Panelists include Matt Hanson, clinical assistant professor of marketing; Rhon Teruelle, assistant professor of Mass Communication and Social Media; and Jim Dedelow, owner of WJOB-AM 1230.
The final program on Monday, May 10, will look at Tourism and Hospitality, one of the largest industries in the world.
“The impact of COVID-19 has been devastating – in the Region, the state, the nation, and the world,” Hupp said.
“Hospitality and tourism will return embracing new strategies and models. PNW’s Hospitality and Tourism Center researches and examines this radically changed environment identifying opportunities for recovery and growth and career placement for students.”
Panelists include Godwin-Charles Ogbeide, director of White Lodging School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at PNW; Speros Batistatos, president and CEO of the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority; Amanda Cecil, professor and director of the Event and Tourism Institute at IUPUI; and Dave Montose, CEO of Janko Hospitality, LLC.
Rachel Clapp-Smith, academic director of The Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest and interim associate vice chancellor for Academic Affairs at PNW, will moderate each monthly session from noon to 1:15 p.m.
All events are free, virtual and open to the public. Guests are welcome to join via Zoom, and registration is encouraged. Full details and a registration link can be found at www.pnw.edu/other-side. Event will also be livestreamed by WJOB via Facebook Live.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.