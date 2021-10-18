BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Two officials from the Berrien County Health Department have resigned their positions, citing politicization and exhaustion from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county has begun the process of replacing acting Health Officer Courtney Davis and communications manager Gillian Conrad, who both have given a two-week notice to help with a smooth transition.
Davis, whose last day is Nov. 3 and Oct. 29, said, “I make this decision with many emotions – serving the residents of Berrien County for nearly five years and supporting local public health infrastructure have been among my greatest honors.
“However, with the politicization of public health during the pandemic, I can no longer effectively do my job and serve the community with its health and safety always at the forefront.”
She said she was proud of what her department has done over the last year-and-a-half.
“I am forever proud of the Health Department team and am dedicated to helping support a smooth transition to new interim leadership. The partnerships and friendships I have formed in our community will always be important to me.
“Building healthy and equitable communities remains my driving passion, and I look forward to continuing to invest in Michigan’s public health infrastructure in new ways.”
Conrad, whose last day is Oct. 29, said, “It has been a privilege and honor to serve the residents of Berrien County, and I am incredibly proud of all the countless ways our department has contributed to improving the health of our community.
“What our team accomplished during the COVID-19 pandemic has been nothing less than extraordinary; however, the exhaustive work of the past 19 months has taken a significant toll on my mental, emotional and physical health. For the sake of my own health and the health of my family, I need to step away.”
She said she will continue to work toward improving public health.
“While I am moving on from the Health Department, I remain dedicated to public health with a personal commitment to uphold science, strive for social justice and create an equitable community for everyone living in Berrien County.”
“We appreciate and value the contributions of Courtney Davis and Gillian Conrad, especially during this very difficult time, as well as their commitment to our community,” said R. McKinley Elliott, chairman of the Berrien County Board of Commissioners.
“We wish them all the best in their future endeavors.”
