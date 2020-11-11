La PORTE — As local hospitals continue to fill up with new coronavirus patients, officials from La Porte County, the city of La Porte and Michigan City are uniting to try to stem the recent resurgence of COVID-19.
On Tuesday, the La Porte County Board of Commissioners announced it will work with La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody and Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry to create a new set of countywide COVID-19 restrictions.
The proposed regulations will likely include a continuation of the county’s current face mask mandate, as well as scaling back business occupancy limits and crowd gathering sizes.
Those might be unnecessary as Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday extended the statewide mask mandate another month, and also reinstated limits on crowd sizes, school sports and extracurricular activities for areas determined to be at high risk, including La Porte County.
County leaders will forward the restrictions to La Porte County Health Officer Sandra Deausy, who, by state law, has the authority to enact countywide regulations in response to a public health emergency.
The decision comes in response to a dramatic rise in new COVID-19 cases the the region – along with Indiana and the nation – has experienced over the past several weeks.
La Porte County has remained at orange level – second-highest level under the Indiana Department of Health’s county threat assessment rating – since Oct. 21, with new cases and deaths rising dramatically since late September.
The county’s current seven-day positivity rate for all tests reported is the highest since the pandemic reached the area in early spring.
Hospitalizations due to the virus have risen dramatically as well, according to officials from county hospitals.
Northwest Health-La Porte, along with sister hospitals in Valparaiso and Knox, are at capacity, James Leonard, market chief medical officer, told the commissioners via Zoom on Tuesday.
If the current spread of coronavirus continues, the network may need to seek help from downstate to find space and resources to continue caring for patients, he said.
“I can’t speak enough about how important it is that we get back to the restrictions we need to put in place to flatten that curve back down again,” he said.
Franciscan Health-Michigan City, meanwhile, has been running at above 90 percent capacity since October, with around 30 percent of patients admitted due to COVID-19 – a “high water mark” for the hospital, said president/CEO Dean Mazzoni, who also addressed the board remotely.
“We are heading down a path that is not a good one for us,” he said.
The uptick in positive cases and hospitalizations coincides with the removal in late September of occupancy limits on restaurants and bars, as well as size restrictions on public gatherings, under the final stage of the state’s reopening plan, Dermody said via Zoom on Tuesday.
This, along with the “COVID fatigue” many residents are experiencing, are the likely culprits behind the recent explosion of cases in the community, he said.
To alleviate the strain on local hospitals – and prevent another economic shutdown – Dermody and other city officials have devised a proposed set of restrictions, which include:
Extending the countywide mandate requiring the use of face masks in public facilities and businesses (also a state mandate)
Requiring gyms to configure equipment and classes to provide social distancing
Limiting restaurants, bars and nightclubs to 50 percent capacity
Restricting maximum occupancy of retail establishments to 2-3 people per 1,000 square feet
Requiring businesses to step up sanitization, and provide customers with access to hand sanitizer
Reducing the maximum crowd sizes at wedding and other event venues to 150-250 people
Requesting families keep private gatherings to 10 or less
Rather than act independently, Dermody is asking the county and Michigan City to provide input to come up with a set of shared restrictions that can go into effect across the county, he said.
“To me, this isn’t a Democrat or Republican issue,” he said. “This is about the health of our community, about everybody working together to keep everybody safe.”
Mayor Parry, who also appeared at Tuesday’s meeting via Zoom, is in full support of working as a “united front,” he said.
The three entities should look at ways to more effectively enforce any new restrictions, however, as many people have ignored previous mandates, Parry said.
“To date, we have counted on the self-discipline of businesses and customers to abide by [these rules], and that’s been a bit difficult,” he said.
The mayor would also like to add provisions, such as designated shopping hours, to assist seniors battling depression due to isolation, he said.
Board president Shelia Matias would also like to see more adherence to regulations, requesting signage for county businesses that lays out the requirements, and notes the health department hotline number citizens may call to report noncompliance, she said.
The commissioner added that Dermody has offered to have city inspectors assist county Health Department staff with monitoring businesses, she said.
“This is not a political issue, this is a human issue,” she said. “We need to do whatever we can, as leaders, to make sure our citizens are as protected as possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.