MICHIGAN CITY — The 48th season of the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra will feature something new – a garden party.
For the first time ever, the Symphony will perform in the sprawling meadows at Friendship Botanic Gardens in an evening for families and adults.
The Symphony is a pillar of the performing arts in the area, serving audiences across seven county, according to Tim King, executive director.
On Sunday, Aug. 23, about 38 members of the Symphony, along with Chuck Steck, interim music director and conductor, will join together and socially distance on the Celebration Pavilion at Friendship Botanic Gardens to celebrate America, he said.
This LSCO a la carte event is a joint fundraiser with the Gardens.
“The LCSO is very excited about this collaboration with Friendship Botanic Gardens,” King said. “The recent restoration is nothing short of spectacular and the LCSO is very happy to be able to perform in such a beautiful place.
“We sincerely hope this is the beginning of a long and beautiful ‘friendship’ between our two organizations. In addition, our two 2019 Hoosier Star winners, Rebecca Lane and Joe Stewart, will be part of the concert singing their winning songs for the audience.”
John Leinweber, Friendship Gardens Board president, is also happy with the new collaboration.
“We are extremely delighted to have the La Porte County Symphony perform in our new and beautiful Celebration Pavilion,” he said John Leinweber. “We are looking forward to potentially setting up a series of LCSO performances next year at the Gardens.”
Chairs will be available for use in the Celebration Meadow, though guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Beverages will be available for purchase, but no outside food or drink will be allowed.
Both the LCSO and Gardens ask that guests socially distance during seating and wear face coverings when it is not possible to stay 6 feet away from others outside their own family and friends.
Advanced ticket purchase is recommended and available at eventbrite.com/e/la-porte-county-symphony -orchestra-at-friendship -botanic-gardens-tickets -115501830083 or lcso.net/friendship-botanic-gardens/. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door the day of the event.
General admission for adults is $50; children 12 and under are free. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with music starting at 6:30 p.m.
For more information about the LSCO and other upcoming concerts, visit lcso.net/.
Friendship Botanic Gardens is located at 2055 E. U.S. 12 in Michigan City. For more information, call 219-878-9885 or visit friendshipgardens.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.