La PORTE — A Chicago man faces multiple charges after leading police on a chase that started on State Road 2 near New Carlisle and ended with a crash involving a Sheriff’s vehicle on I-94 near Burns Harbor, according to deputies.
Just after 2 a.m. on March 29, a New Carlisle Police officer reported that he was attempting to stop a fleeing vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of State Road 2 near CR-900E.
