A student shakes the hand of Ralph O. Mueller, Purdue University Northwest vice chancellor for academic affairs and provost, before receiving her degree during 2019 commencement ceremonies. PNW will host fall 2021 commencement ceremonies in Westville on Dec. 11.
WESTVILLE — Purdue University Northwest will host two fall commencement ceremonies, both in-person, on Saturday, Dec. 11, on its Westville campus.
According to PNW, a total of 995 candidates are eligible to receive degrees during the two ceremonies, including one doctorate degree candidate, 218 master’s degree recipients and 776 undergraduate degree recipients.
